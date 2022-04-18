Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown & Terry McLaurin Not Expected To Participate In On-Field OTAs

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Titans WR A.J. Brown, and Commanders WR Terry McLaurin are all planning on skipping their respective team’s on-field programs this offseason in the hopes that they will receive new contracts.

The wide receiver market has been hot this offseason when it comes to new deals and all three receivers are set to become free agents after the 2022 season.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans and caught 63 passes for 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 10 yards rushing.

McLaurin, 26, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He entering the final year of a four-year, $3,962,594 contract.

McLaurin is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games for Washington and caught 77 of 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Samuel, Brown, and McLaurin as it becomes available.