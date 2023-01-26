Deion Sanders Confirms Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Joining Staff At Colorado

Colorado HC Deion Sanders confirmed, despite multiple conflicting reports a few weeks ago, that former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer will join his staff at Colorado.

Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense.

“Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders said via Will Backus. “One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer, 66, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.