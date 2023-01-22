DeMeco Ryans Met With Broncos & Texans, Canceled Interviews With Colts & Cardinals

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans had four head-coaching interviews lined up for Saturday.

According to Glazer, Ryans met with the Broncos and Texans, but opted to cancel his interviews with the Cardinals and Colts so he could focus on game prep for their playoff game against the Cowboys.

It remains to be seen whether Ryans will reschedule these interviews for this week.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.