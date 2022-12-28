Dennis Allen Likely To Be Back As Saints’ HC, Despite Sean Payton Buzz

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that it would be a surprise if Saints HC Dennis Allen did not return next year, despite the recent buzz about Sean Payton possibly rejoining the Saints in 2023.

A source recently told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that they believe Payton will return to the Saints in 2023.

Florio’s source went as far as to call it the “worst-kept secret” in football that Payton will be back in New Orleans.

Florio also explained that while there are expected to be a handful of jobs available, it’s not clear how attractive those jobs will be to Payton. His source mentioned that unless the Cowboys do something drastic with HC Mike McCarthy, a return to New Orleans could be Payton’s best option to coach again in 2023.

Payton announced his retirement earlier this year to spend some time as a media analyst, but it was always seen as a temporary move. Reports indicate Payton is looking to get back into the coaching game this offseason and is putting together a potential staff that includes former Broncos HC Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Payton previously explained he would like to have a similar comfort in a new situation as to what he had in New Orleans for so long.

“It would be the comfort level with ownership and the front office, with the leadership structure, with likeminded thinking,” Payton said. “Are more of those opportunities out there? I don’t think many. I think there are a lot of dysfunctional teams in our league. There are some places where talent can die. I just want to avoid those places.

“I want to become part of another program to help win, but I think there will be some places where maybe that won’t be the case. Who knows? It’s really more about finding the right people. I came here in 2006 right after (Hurricane) Katrina. There was nothing. They were 3-13. The facility, the record, the roster, none of that was appealing. But Mickey Loomis was appealing.”

It’s worth mentioning any team who would hire Payton would need to complete a trade with the Saints, since he’s still under contract through 2024.

Allen, 50, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

The Saints opted to name Allen head coach following Sean Payton’s decision to retire.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In his first season as the Saints’ head coach, Allen has led the team to a record of 6 and 9.