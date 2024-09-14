NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed DB Cam Lampkin to their active roster.
  • Elevated G Justin Dedich and TE Nikola Kalinic to their active roster.
  • Waived DB Russ Yeast

Ravens

Saints

  • Elevated DB Ugochukwu Amadi and LB Isaiah Stalbird to their active roster.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply