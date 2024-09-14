NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/14

Bears
- Signed LS Scott Daly to their active roster.
- Placed C Ryan Bates on injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Collin Johnson to their active roster.
Broncos
- Elevated RB Tyler Badie and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster.
Browns
- Signed WR James Proche and LB Winston Reid to their active roster.
- Elevated G Germain Ifedi and TE Blake Whiteheart to their active roster.
- Waived WR Jaelon Darden
Buccaneers
- Elevated DT C.J. Brewer and DT Mike Greene to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated T Jackson Barton to their active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated DB Tony Jefferson and LB Shaquille Quarterman to their active roster.
Colts
- Elevated DE Genard Avery and DB Ronnie Harrison to their active roster.
Commanders
- Signed LB Nick Bellore to their active roster.
- Elevated DB Bobby Price and DE Carlos Watkins to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Elevated TE Princeton Fant and LB Nick Vigil to their active roster.
Giants
- Placed WR Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Tomon Fox and LB Ty Summers to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Signed DB Tre Flowers to their active roster.
- Placed DB Tyson Campbell on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Andre Chachere to their practice squad.
- Elevated DB Christian Braswell to their active roster.
Jets
- Signed C Connor McGovern to their practice squad.
- Released RB Xazavian Valladay from their practice squad.
- Elevated DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster.
Lions
- Elevated WR Tom Kennedy and WR Tim Patrick to their active roster.
Packers
- Elevated QB Sean Clifford to their active roster.
Panthers
- Elevated TE Feleipe Franks to their active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated G Michael Jordan to their active roster.
- Placed OT Chukwuma Okorafor on the left squad list.
Raiders
- Elevated LB K’Lavon Chaisson and DB Sam Webb to their active roster.
Rams
- Signed DB Cam Lampkin to their active roster.
- Elevated G Justin Dedich and TE Nikola Kalinic to their active roster.
- Waived DB Russ Yeast
Ravens
- Elevated DB Ka’dar Hollman and RB John Kelly to their active roster.
Saints
- Elevated DB Ugochukwu Amadi and LB Isaiah Stalbird to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Elevated G McClendon Curtis and RB George Holani to their active roster.
Steelers
- Elevated WR Ben Skowronek to their active roster.
Texans
- Elevated DB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster.
Titans
- Elevated LB Luke Gifford to their active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated RB Myles Gaskin and DE Jonah Williams to their active roster.
