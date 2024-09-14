Saints Elevating Two Players To Active Roster

According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, the Saints are elevating S Ugo Amadi and LB Isaiah Stalbird from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 2.

Amadi, 27, was a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks out of Oregon in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract through 2022. Amadi was traded in 2022 to Philadelphia in exchange for WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside before being traded again to Tennessee during camp.

The Titans released him in November 2022 and he caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was released by Kansas City in February 2023 and signed one-year deals with the Saints each of the next two seasons.

New Orleans released him coming out of training camp this past season and brought him back on the practice squad.

In 2023, Amadi appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 12 total tackles and two passes defended.