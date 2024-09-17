NFC Notes: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White ‘s groin injury isn’t expected to be serious, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

‘s groin injury isn’t expected to be serious, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds Tampa Bay DT Vita Vea suffered a grade two MCL sprain and is considered day-to-day.

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young‘s rookie struggles have continued into year two as Carolina is off to a 0-2 start. Panthers HC Dave Canales committed to Young through his struggles and echoed his determination to improve the offense. However, the team later opted to bench the former first-round pick in favor of veteran QB Andy Dalton.

“Bryce is our quarterback,” Canales said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “We’re going to continue to shore and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things.”

“We’re all competitors. We all want to win. Obviously, we didn’t have the outcome we wanted, and it’s frustrating. At the end of the day on the sideline we’re trying to get it right for the future.”

Young spoke about his relationship with Canales and expressed his gratitude for having someone who believes in him.

“I’m super grateful for Coach Canales,” Young added. “I have full trust in him as a coach, as a play caller in the system that he’s brought in. We have to do a better job executing and helping him out.”

“This is obviously tough times, but it’s a greater opportunity for us and our relationship and the entire team to grow.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Canales, GM Dan Morgan , and EVP Brandt Tillis decided to bench Young.

, and EVP decided to bench Young. According to ESPN’s David Newton, Young didn’t see the move to bench him for Dalton coming.

Newton adds that Young will be the backup and they don’t plan to bring anyone else in.

Canales wouldn’t comment on the role owner David Tepper had in the decision to bench Young. (Joe Person)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers signed DE Charles Harris to a one-year, $1.21 million contract with a cap hit of $930,278.

to a one-year, $1.21 million contract with a cap hit of $930,278. Wilson adds Carolina worked out punters Nolan Cooney, Pressley Harvin, and Brock Miller.

Saints

Saints TE Taysom Hill returned to New Orleans last night but the team doesn’t believe his injury is serious at this point. (Ed Werder)

returned to New Orleans last night but the team doesn’t believe his injury is serious at this point. (Ed Werder) Saints DE Payton Turner was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness stemming from Week 1.