Derek Carr Completes Visit With Saints

Derek Carr has completed his visit with the Saints on Thursday, according to Katherine Terrell.

Carr met with the Saints ahead of next week’s trigger date, which would guarantee his 2023 base salary along with a part of next year’s salary.

As of now, the Saints are the only team to meet with Carr, which leaves New Orleans as the most obvious landing spot to watch from here.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has previously reported that the Raiders asking price for Carr is “modest” and could ultimately cost a third-round pick.

Fowler adds that inquiring team’s will likely want to rework Carr’s current contract, which at this time is not something that they believe Carr will want to do.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Carr as the news is available.