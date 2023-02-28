Derek Carr Meeting With Jets, Saints & Panthers At Combine

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent QB Derek Carr is set to meet with the Jets, Saints and Panthers at the Scouting Combine this week.

Carr has already traveled to meet with the Jets and Saints and the Panthers have come up as a potential option for him, so this makes sense.

Rapoport leaves the door open for Carr to meet with some other teams depending on how things go.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr last week before his contract guarantees locked in.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

