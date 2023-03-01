Derek Carr Met With Saints & Panthers At Combine, Jets Up Next

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent QB Derek Carr met with the Saints and Panthers at the Combine on Tuesday.

The meeting with Carolina included owner David Tepper.

Carr is now scheduled to meet with the Jets on Wednesday and owner Woody Johnson will be among those present.

Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke highly of Carr from their first meeting and while they’re still in the mix for a potential Aaron Rodgers trade, it seems like there’s genuine interest in adding Carr.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr last week before his contract guarantees locked in.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

