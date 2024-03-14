Derrick Henry Would’ve Been Interested In Cowboys, But Dallas Never Reached Out

When appearing on Mad Dog Radio, Ravens’ recently signed RB Derrick Henry said he would’ve been interested in signing with the Cowboys, but they never reached out to him.

“The Cowboys never called at all. … That’s where I stay in the offseason. I’m kind of on the back end of my career and that’s a great organization. It would’ve been a great opportunity, but I’m thankful that I ended up here in Baltimore,” Henry said, via Jon Machota.

It’s a bit surprising given Cowboys are in the market for a running back after letting Tony Pollard walk in free agency. The Ravens were linked to Henry for some time, while the Texans were another team with some reported interest.

Henry, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He just finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 215 yards receiving.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.