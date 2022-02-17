Deshaun Watson’s Agent Denies Report They’ve Discussed Bucs & Vikings As Potential Trade Destinations

Josina Anderson spoke with Deshaun Watson’s agent regarding the recent report that the quarterback has begun evaluating trade destinations for 2022 with the Buccaneers and Vikings being two teams of interest to him.

Watson’s agent says there’s no truth to the notion that they’re eyeing either the Buccaneers or Vikings.

“We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time,” Watson’s agent tells Anderson.

Watson’s legal situation, with 22 allegations of sexual misconduct in civil court and a potential pending criminal case, is still uncertain at this time.

The Texans hope to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16, so can expect to hear more about Watson and where he could land in the coming weeks/months.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.