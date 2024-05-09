Texans Sign Two More Draft Picks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to terms with sixth-round DE Solomon Byrd to a four-year, $4.119 million rookie contract that includes a $99,992 signing bonus.

Houston is also signing seventh-round DE Marcus Harris to his four-year rookie deal on Thursday, per Wilson.

The Texans now have six draft picks under contract including:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB 2 59 Blake Fisher OT 3 78 Calen Bullock S 4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed 6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed 6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed 7 238 Solomon Byrd DE Signed 7 247 Marcus Harris DT Signed 7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

Byrd, 24, was a two-year starter at USC after transferring from Wyoming as a redshirt junior. He earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2023.

During his college career, Byrd appeared in 51 games and recorded 164 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three pass defenses.