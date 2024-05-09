Texans Sign Two More Draft Picks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to terms with sixth-round DE Solomon Byrd to a four-year, $4.119 million rookie contract that includes a $99,992 signing bonus.
Houston is also signing seventh-round DE Marcus Harris to his four-year rookie deal on Thursday, per Wilson.
The Texans now have six draft picks under contract including:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Signed
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|Signed
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|Signed
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|Signed
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
|Signed
Byrd, 24, was a two-year starter at USC after transferring from Wyoming as a redshirt junior. He earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2023.
During his college career, Byrd appeared in 51 games and recorded 164 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!