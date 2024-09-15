Deshaun Watson’s Contract No Longer Includes Protections For Suspension

Tom Pelissero clarifies that while Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s contract contained language that protected his guarantees if he was suspended in 2022 or 2023, that language was not in the deal for 2024 and beyond.

That means if Watson is suspended as a result of the current lawsuit against him for sexual assault, the Browns could have grounds to revoke the guarantees on the remaining $92 million he’s owed in 2025 and 206.

That situation remains in its infancy with the NFL having just opened an investigation after the lawsuit was filed last week. The league will not place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, as it’s not a criminal case.

Watson was named in a lawsuit by a woman who says the quarterback sexually assaulted her on a date in 2020. The details in the lawsuit mirror the two dozen complaints of sexual misconduct from various massage therapists that resulted in an 11-game suspension for Watson in 2022.

Watson, 29, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson has appeared in one game for the Browns and completed 24 of 45 pass attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He’s added five carries for 39 yards .

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.