Details On Trade Negotiations Between Vikings & Panthers For WR Adam Thielen

The Athletic’s Joe Person shared some behind-the-scenes details of negotiations between the Vikings and Panthers that resulted in Carolina sending WR Adam Thielen back to Minnesota.

Person says Minnesota initiated talks as they looked for help at receiver to address a banged up unit, and the team was drawn to Thielen in particular because of his history with the Vikings and his aptitude to pick up the system.

The Vikings’ initial offer was a sixth for Thielen and a seventh, per Person. Carolina countered with Thielen and a fifth for a third-round pick.

Person explains the Panthers weren’t necessarily looking to trade Thielen, who’s been a reliable safety blanket for QB Bryce Young, but were willing to consider it if they got the equivalent of a fourth-rounder in value.

Eventually, the two sides settled on the following deal:

Panthers get

2026 5th

2027 4th

Vikings get

Thielen

Conditional 2026 7th (becomes a sixth if Thielen isn’t active for at least 10 games or on the active roster for at least 14)

2027 5th

Person also mentions that Thielen never demanded a trade, although he and his family were obviously excited about the chance to go back home to Minnesota.

Thielen, 35, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and caught 48 passes for 615 yards receiving and five touchdowns.