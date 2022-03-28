Detroit Selected To Host 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions announced in conjunction with the NFL that the city of Detroit has been awarded the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit will host the draft for the first time ever. The Lions were also named as the showcase team for HBO’s Hard Knocks earlier today.

“This is a great day for us,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said. “It really is terrifically exciting. I think it will be huge for our wonderful city, to showcase itself, and our fans. We are very, very proud.”

Green Bay and Washington, D.C. were the other two host cities in consideration.

The NFL has had a lot of success moving the draft around the country the past few years, starting with Chicago in 2015 and 2016 followed by Philadelphia in 2017, Dallas in 2018 and Nashville in 2019.

The 2020 NFL Draft was virtual due to the pandemic after originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas. The event was held in Cleveland last year and will be in Las Vegas this spring. Kansas City will host the draft in 2023.