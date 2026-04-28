Lions Have Soft Deadline Of May 1 For LB Jack Campbell Extension

The Lions have until May 1st to decide whether they want to exercise LB Jack Campbell‘s fifth-year option for 2027, as he’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones points out that outside linebackers and inside linebackers are all grouped together, so the fifth-year option for Campbell is projected to cost $21,925,000, which would make him the highest-paid inside linebacker by average annual value.

Jones mentions Detroit shouldn’t decline the option and use a tag on Campbell next year because those numbers would be even higher. He says the Lions want to keep Campbell and are trying to reach an agreement for an extension by May 1st, the fifth-year option deadline.

Should they not find a common ground for an extension by May 1st, Jones ultimately believes the Lions would give Campbell the fifth-year option for 2027.

Campbell, 25, was the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $14,722,018 contract that includes a $7,706,920 signing bonus and will carry a $4,684,279 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Campbell as the news becomes available.