NFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Ben Johnson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson was asked why the team opted not to select any pass rushers in the draft this past weekend, noting that they are comfortable with who they already have on the roster, given that he believes they will have better coaching.

“We’re certainly going to coach better than we did a year ago,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.com. “And like I said before, it starts there. We’ve made a concerted effort in how we’re going to get that done. We are excited about the guys that ended up finishing the season on IR, the trajectory that they were on, both Dayo (Odeyingbo) and Shemar (Turner). When you look at it from the start of the season to the point where they both got injured, we saw growth and we saw them trending in the right direction, in terms of what we want to see on game day.”

Per Courtney Cronin, the Bears signed UDFA DT Jayden Loving $245,000 guaranteed including a $20,000 signing bonus.

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said the team wanted to continue building its identity by adding tough, competitive, and gritty players to their current roster.

“You’re just looking for very gritty football players,” Holmes said, via Pro Football Talk. “You have to have a level of grit to you and that was a huge emphasis for both free agency and the draft process. Just finding gritty football players. I’m not saying we forgot about our identity, but just making sure that was at the top of mind. That’s why every single player we took, when we’re writing notes we write, ‘This guy’s a football player.’ . . . I’ve said that about every one of our guys. Me and Dan are seeing it the same way, they’re football players that fit us.”

Vikings

Vikings EVP of football operations Rob Brzezinski addressed the team’s decision to trade pass rusher Jonathan Greenard during the draft process.

“This is not something we’re jumping around excitedly about, but we do feel like we [did] the best thing for the organization moving forward,” Brzezinski said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “We have just spent so much money over the last several years that it’s not sustainable for us to move forward. Our salary cap situation has been very, very challenging.”