NFC Notes: Ben Johnson, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said the team was “smitten” by C Logan Jones during the pre-draft process and made him the No. 57 pick of the draft, which earned him a lifetime supply of Heinz ketchup.

“We were really smitten with Logan throughout the process,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.com. “(Offensive Line Coach) Dan Roushar, (Assistant Offensive Line Coach) Kyle DeVan, went out and went to several places this springtime to make sure we could identify the guys that we felt really good about. Obviously, Logan was at the top of the list for us. And so, we felt convicted as a staff, coaching staff and personnel side, that he was our guy.”

“The mental is top-notch,” Johnson added. “We saw all the traits that we’re looking for, whether it’s the run game or in pass-pro, and we brought him in for a top 30, and I think that’s when it really solidified it for us that ‘yeah, he’s got the makeup.’ The guys at Iowa were raving about him, and then just the next level in terms of the football IQ as well. So, I think none of us have any qualms that he’ll be able to download the information and, once again, it’s just another spot that we’ll have high-level competition at.”

Lions

Lions S Kerby Joseph missed most of the season with a knee injury, while S Brian Branch suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the year. However, GM Brad Holmes thinks that both players will be ready to start the regular season.

“I think they’re both heading in the right direction,” Holmes said, via Pro Football Talk. “It wasn’t that we intentionally didn’t draft a safety because we feel good about them. I feel like they’re both trending in the right direction, but it just didn’t line up. Just like it hasn’t lined up at other positions in the past. We didn’t ignore it. There were some good ones that were out there that just got picked before we were able to, but it just didn’t quite line up. I didn’t really think that class was as deep either, so it had to line up and you had to strike right.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst addressed the team’s decision not to draft any wide receivers despite moving on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

“The one thing I will say is you want guys that want the football,” LaFleur said, via ESPN.com. “But, yeah, I thought it was a problem. It was a good problem in regards to we felt like we had a lot of people capable of going out there and making the necessary plays. Quite frankly, I still feel that way. I don’t think we’ve ever lacked talent at that position. And I think a year ago, I think we all saw it, man. It was hard to get everybody the amount of touches that we’d like to get them, so I think this is an opportunity to kind of reset everything and we’ve got more opportunities I’d say for everybody in that room.”

“Most seasons are determined by the guys that are coming back, not necessarily the guys you’re getting in the draft,” Gutekunst noted. “These guys are just starting their NFL journey, and there’s so much in front of them, and I feel really good about all of them, and I think they’re going to have a chance to have an opportunity to be very good players in this league. But you don’t win the Super Bowl during the draft, but certainly I felt like over the course of the three days that we did some good things to help our football team and help the group that’s coming back.”