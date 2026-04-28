Free Agent WR Scott Miller Visiting Lions Tuesday, Bears Next Week

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Lions are hosting former Steelers WR Scott Miller for a free agent visit on Tuesday.
Schefter adds Miller is scheduled to tryout for the Bears next week as well.
Miller, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.
He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in March of 2023. Miller signed on with the Steelers in May of 2024 and bounced on and off the roster. He then re-signed on a one-year deal for 2025.
In 2025, Miller appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded nine receptions on 14 targets for 62 yards.
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