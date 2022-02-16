Dolphins Agree To Terms With Darrell Bevell As Pass-Game Coordinator/QBs Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell to become their new passing game coordinator and QB coach.

Bevell is expected to work closely with HC Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith to help develop QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Bevell, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia. From there, he was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and later took over for him midseason as interim head coach.

We will have more news on Bevell and the Dolphins as it becomes available.