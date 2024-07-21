Dolphins Also Hosting EDGE Yannick Ngakoue For Workout

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in a group of free agent edge rushers following Shaq Barrett’s decision to retire.

According to Barry Jackson, NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-7 Fox that veteran EDGE Yannick Ngakoue will be among the players to work out for the Dolphins on Monday.

Reports have also mentioned Emmanuel Ogbah as another player trying out for the team.

Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016 out of Maryland. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens that same season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders. He was traded to the Colts after one year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago last August.

In 2023, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.