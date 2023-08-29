Dolphins Announce 22 Roster Moves, Finalize Roster

The Miami Dolphins announced 22 roster moves for Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown.
Aside from placing CB Nik Needham on the physically unable to perform list, the team also placed DB Keion Crossen and TE Eric Saubert on injured reserve.
The following is a full list of players being waived by the team:
- CB Justin Bethel
- WR Robbie Chosen
- RB Myles Gaskin
- DT Da’Shawn Hand
- TE Tyler Kroft
- CB Parry Nickerson
- OL Cedric Ogbuehi
- DB Jamal Perry
- LB Malik Reed
- CB Ethan Bonner
- TE Tanner Conner
- LB Cameron Goode
- OL Ryan Hayes
- TE Elijah Higgins
- WR Braylon Sanders
- CB Bryce Thompson
- OL Alama Uluave
- CB Trill Williams
- WR Daewood Davis
Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was set to enter the open market.
He finished last season on the injured reserve following Week 4 due to a shoulder injury.
The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 and he is now among their final roster cuts heading into the season.
In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
