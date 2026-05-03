NFC Notes: George Pickens, Eli Stowers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys made headlines after declaring they will not negotiate a long-term deal with WR George Pickens after placing the franchise tag on him for 2026. Jesse Palmer of Bleacher Report compares the situation to the Micah Parsons trade last year, when the discussion of paying three players top-of-market prices played a role in the trade.

after placing the franchise tag on him for 2026. of Bleacher Report compares the situation to the trade last year, when the discussion of paying three players top-of-market prices played a role in the trade. Palmer notes that paying Pickens a contract at the top of the receiver market would, similarly, put them back in the same position they avoided last year with Parsons.

According to Palmer, Dallas understands that Pickens will be frustrated and could choose to skip portions of the offseason program. In the end, Palmer writes that distractions don’t bother the Cowboys, and they don’t expect Pickens to do much in camp or the preseason anyway.

Palmer reports that Dallas is confident they would get more in a trade for Pickens than they gave up, which was a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Palmer also reports that the Cowboys have had some internal conversations about moving Pickens.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said that rookie TE Eli Stowers will add another dimension to the offense, opening up the seams and middle of the field.

“The guy is super talented and, athletically, he does some things that no one else can do,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “Just to be able to create mismatches with him. He is a tough cover, catches everything, good after the catch, speed, quickness. Really excited to have him.”

Giants

Regarding the DT Kayden McDonald going No. 36 overall to the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that one NFL executive believed the Giants were a threat to move up from No. 37 to take him. Houston wound up trading ahead of them to select McDonald.

going No. 36 overall to the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that one NFL executive believed the Giants were a threat to move up from No. 37 to take him. Houston wound up trading ahead of them to select McDonald. However, one team source told Fowler that CB Colton Hood was always who they had their eye on: “No, Hood was our guy.”

was always who they had their eye on: “No, Hood was our guy.” One NFC assistant coach said several teams had their eye on Giants’ third-round WR Malachi Fields: “Downfield playmaking, plays faster than he ran and was able to go up and make plays on the ball. Could win isolate routes outside the numbers.”