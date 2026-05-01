Eagles Hosting Four Veterans For Tryouts, Including RB Elijah Mitchell

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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According to Zach Berman, the Eagles are hosting veteran RBs Elijah Mitchell and Khalil Herbert for tryouts at their minicamp on Friday. 

Elijah Mitchell

Berman also mentions that Philadelphia is hosting G Michael Jordan and DE Isaiah Thomas for workouts as well. 

Mitchell, 27, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

Mitchell was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this past offseason and signed with the Chiefs, but they waived him in mid-December. He later caught on with the Patriots and re-signed to a futures deal after the season.

New England cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2025, Mitchell appeared in one game for the Chiefs. 

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