NFC Notes: Dee Winters, Patrick Ricard, Malachi Fields, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

New Cowboys LB Dee Winters reflected on being traded from the 49ers this offseason. He wasn’t expecting to be moved, but he can’t wait to get going with Dallas.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at all. I was surprised quite a bit. Everything happens for a reason,” Winters said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m excited to be back home and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Although Winters doesn’t have much experience in a 3-4 scheme as a MIKE linebacker, he’s open to whatever they need him to do as long as he can make plays in space.

“I’m not really familiar with the scheme yet, but from what I’m learning right now, it looks like I’m going to be in a lot of space, and I’m excited about that. The way that I move in open space, and when I don’t have to deal with some o-linemen, football is way more fun that way. This scheme fits perfectly for me.”

Giants

Giants FB Patrick Ricard said he got a call from HC John Harbaugh who said he was building a “bully of a team” in New York and jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it.

“I know what I’m getting myself into. I know exactly what type of team he wants, exactly what he expects out of you and the team in general. And I love the way he coaches,” Ricard said, via Giants Wire. “He wants a physical, tough team that works very hard. He didn’t have to bring me up here. He could have just been like, ‘You know what, thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I’m with my new team, gonna be starting new.’ But he wanted me up here, and that meant a lot to me.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on third-round WR Malachi Fields, whom the team selected in the third round after a trade with the Browns. Ahead of the draft process, Fields received knocks for his speed and 40-yard dash time.

“I’d also say too, I heard what some of the commentary said, the 40 time is a concern for people, but when you do the miles per hour, which we get the (GPS) tracking now, that’s fast. He tracks a lot faster,” Harbaugh said, via GiantsWire.com. “He’s the equivalent of a mid-4.4 type 40 time. He’s running over 21 miles an hour consistently in games. He’s also got the ability to stop, drop his weight, change direction, get out of breaks. You see all that.”