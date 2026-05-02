NFC Notes: Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders used the seventh pick in the 2026 draft on LB Sonny Styles out of Ohio State. Washington HC Dan Quinn believes Styles’ physical makeup is rare, and he can’t wait to use the first-round pick in numerous ways he might not have been used in college.

“I think it’s rare. … This type of linebacker; the athletic traits, the speed, the size, the length — it’s not an every-year player,” Quinn said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “I’m a developmental coach — I can’t wait to coach him. He’s hungry for it; he wants to improve. Seeing his first couple years at DB and then shifting down to linebacker at the start of the 2024 season, I just felt like this guy’s gonna take off. Reps at the position, and like just seeing it more and more, I cannot wait to get rolling with him.”

“He has such unique traits to him. And so, we will play in a lot of zone where we will have vision to the QB and you can imagine this type of speed, this type of length, to be able to close to the ball. Although he hasn’t blitzed a ton at Ohio State — (Arvell) Reese was there, as well — the fact that we’re going to send this guy as a blitzer. So, I think it’s that type of versatility, where we will align him, how we can do that. He’s got the football acumen because of his time at safety, the coverage part of his game is intact and so to see him unleashed in some new ways, that’s going to be something that I very much look forward to being a part of.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels good about making big changes to the defense through drafts and trades this offseason.

“We have been able to, as of right now, rebuild this defense,” Jones said, via PFT. “We’ve changed this defense. . . . This is a product of three, four, five years or maybe more of not getting where we’re trying to go and being a contender. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be fresh, we’ve got a lot of great energy here, we’ve got guys coming in like we introduced today. . . . When I lay my head down tonight I’m going to say, We’re doing something about the defense on this team.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said he had a conversation with WR Malik Nabers after his comments about where LB Arvell Reese will play in the defensive front.

“We had a great conversation with that,” Harbaugh said, via Around The NFL. “Like came in the next morning, sat up there and we were talking about it. He made himself clear. It’s like you even said, if you go back and you watch it, I appreciate kind of where he’s coming from. I mean, you’re in a podcast, you’re talking ball and he’s just like, well, how do they got to use the guy? How’s he going to play? … It’s like he said, ‘I was curious about how you’re going to use him.‘ And I showed him how we’re going to use him and he’s fired up about it, but I appreciate it.”

Harbaugh explained how Reese will fit into the team’s defense and said he’ll play multiple positions along the front.

“Our defense is pretty flexible, position-less you might call it,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll have an opportunity to move those guys around. But he’ll line up next to Tremaine (Edmunds), and he’ll be in the A gap, the B gap, the C gap, the D gap, off the edge. He’ll be moving around with all of our guys.“