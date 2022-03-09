Dolphins CB Byron Jones Underwent Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

According to Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery on a lingering left ankle injury and is expected to be out for two months.

Wolfe says Jones should be recovered in time for training camp and the injury means his salary is fully guaranteed.

He mentions there was some trade buzz around Jones at the Combine but that’s complicated now with the price tag and injury.

Jones, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Connecticut by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.601 million rookie contract, but the Cowboys elected to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019 which cost them $6,266,000, and entered free agency the following offseason.

The Dolphins signed Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed back in March of 2020. He’s entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $14,375,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 59 total tackles, no tackles for loss, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.