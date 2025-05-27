Dolphins Continuing Dialogue With Free Agent Cornerbacks

The Dolphins’ secondary is a major question mark heading into the 2025 season and it will become even shakier once Miami trades veteran CB Jalen Ramsey as it seems intent on doing. Reinforcements would be needed even if Ramsey remained.

Barry Jackson says the Dolphins are continuing to have dialogue with some of the veteran cornerbacks available but so far have not been able to agree on contract terms.

Jackson expects Miami to add to the cornerback room at some point before the start of the season.

There are several veteran cornerbacks available who would probably be expected to start for the Dolphins. Veteran Rasul Douglas seems to be the one the team has expressed the most interest in, hosting him for a visit and making him a contract offer, though not one he thought was sufficient.

The Dolphins also inquired with CB Asante Samuel Jr., who had neck surgery this offseason which complicated his market. He has a checkup in July but intends to play in 2025. Veteran CB James Bradberry has been linked to the Dolphins, and the team signed Kendall Sheffield to compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Miami’s secondary as the news is available.