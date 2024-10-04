Dolphins Cut QB Tim Boyle

The Miami Dolphins announced they released QB Tim Boyle on Friday.

Roster Move | We have released QB Tim Boyle. pic.twitter.com/LWXDsF5JMn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 4, 2024

Boyle, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Boyle has appeared once for the Dolphins and completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 79 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.