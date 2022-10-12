Dolphins Designate RT Austin Jackson To Return From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are designating RT Austin Jackson to return from injured reserve.

Jackson, 23, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve last month due to an ankle injury.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in one game for the Dolphins.