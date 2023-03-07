Dolphins Designating CB Byron Jones As Post-June 1 Release

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins have informed CB Byron Jones that they’re designating him as a post-June 1 release, which will be official on March 15.

This move will save the Dolphins $13.6 million of cap space, but won’t be available until June 1.

Jones posted a series of tweets last week about the injuries he’s dealt with over the course of his NFL career and how they’ve impacted him.

However, reports later mentioned that he has no intention of retiring from the NFL, despite the injury issues he’s dealt with in recent years.

Jones, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Connecticut by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.601 million rookie contract, but the Cowboys elected to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019 which cost them $6,266,000, and he entered free agency the following offseason.

The Dolphins signed Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed back in March of 2020. He was entering the final year of his deal and was set to earn a base salary of $14,375,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games and recorded 59 total tackles, no tackles for loss, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and 10 pass defenses.