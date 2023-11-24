Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips Suffers Achilles Injury

The Miami Dolphins announced that EDGE Jaelan Phillips suffered an Achilles injury during Friday’s game against the Jets.

Injury Update | Jaelan Phillips has an Achilles injury and is out. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2023

It was clear that this could be a serious injury for Phillips, given that it occurred on a non-contact play. An Achilles tear would, obviously, end his 2023 season, pending an MRI.

Phillips, 24, was a one-year starter at Miami, and was a second-team All ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

Phillips is in the third year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $7,555,057 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Entering today’s game, Phillips had appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a pass defense.