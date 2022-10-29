Dolphins Elevate S Verone McKinley & WR Braylon Sanders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Dolphins announced that they are elevating S Verone McKinley and WR Braylon Sanders for Week 8.

McKinley, 22, went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, McKinley has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply