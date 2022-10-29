Dolphins Elevate S Verone McKinley & WR Braylon Sanders

The Dolphins announced that they are elevating S Verone McKinley and WR Braylon Sanders for Week 8.

ROSTER MOVES | We have elevated S Verone McKinley III and WR Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/rcz9QAoQkD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 29, 2022

McKinley, 22, went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, McKinley has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.