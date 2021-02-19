Dolphins Expect To Be In Mix To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing a source with direct knowledge, reports that a high-ranking team official has said the Dolphins expect to be in the mix to acquire QB Deshaun Watson should the Texans make him available for trade at some point.

Jackson’s source said Miami did not indicate what they believe their chances are of landing Watson or what they would be willing to offer in return for him.

Armando Salguero reported recently that the Dolphins planned to inquire about Watson, so this isn’t a big surprise, especially considering that the Dolphins have been tossed out as a landing spot for him for well over a month now.

The Texans have maintained that they have no interest in trading Watson, despite his request.

Should Watson prove to not be an option for the Dolphins, Jackson says Miami still sees “considerable potential” in Tua Tagovailoa and they would “very, very likely” stick with him as their starter in 2021.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.