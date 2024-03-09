Dolphins Re-Signing DB Nik Needham

Update: Mike Garafolo reports that the Dolphins have agreed to terms on a new deal with Needham.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins want to keep DB Nik Needham and are working on a new contract that is expected to be finalized soon.

Needham, 27, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season and has been on the active roster ever since. He was retained on a one-year restricted deal last offseason and Miami brought him back on a one-year, $2 million contract this past offseason.

In 2023, Needham appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and recorded seven tackles.