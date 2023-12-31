Dolphins Fear EDGE Bradley Chubb Has Torn ACL

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Dolphins fear EDGE Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Indications were that this was a potentially serious knee injury for Chubb, but it sounds like Miami is bracing for the worst right now.

Chubb, 27, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they later restructured to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb has appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.

We will have more news on Chubb as it becomes available.