Dolphins Freeing Up $18M By Reworking Tyreek Hill’s Contract

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are restructuring WR Tyreek Hill‘s contract in a move to clear some cap space for the 2023 offseason.

According to Schefter, Miami is specifically converting Hill’s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and a $1.165 million salary.

This move will save the Dolphins around $18 million of cap space to work with this offseason.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

In 2022, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.