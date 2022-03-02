Dolphins GM: “The Door Is Shut” To Acquire Deshaun Watson

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said on Wednesday that “the door is shut” on potentially acquiring Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Last week, multiple teams were reportedly willing to pull the trigger on Watson even with his civil cases in limbo, so it is clear Miami is not among those organizations.

It’s worth mentioning that Watson’s lawyer said in a hearing that he expects the criminal cases to be resolved by April 1.

Watson currently faces 10 criminal complaints from eight women regarding allegations of sexual misconduct as well as 22 civil cases.

He was close to being traded to the Dolphins at the trade deadline last season but talks fell apart because Miami was only willing to do a deal if Watson settled all cases against him.

The Texans hoped to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.