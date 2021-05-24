Dolphins Hosting EDGE Melvin Ingram

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are hosting free agent EDGE Melvin Ingram for a visit on Monday.

This is the first reported interest in Ingram since he met with the Chiefs this past March.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Ingram appeared in seven games and recorded 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, no sacks, and one interception.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.