Dolphins Inquiring About WR Quez Watkins

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are interested in adding more wide receivers and have inquired about WR Quez Watkins, among others.

Watkins, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games and recorded 15 receptions for 142 yards (9.5 YPC) and one touchdown.

We will have more on the Dolphins and Watkins as it becomes available.