Dolphins Interviewed DL Coach Clint Hurtt For DC

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Dolphins interviewed Eagles DL coach Clint Hurtt for their defensive coordinator job.

Hurtt, 47, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the University of Miami from 2003 to 2004 before becoming FIU’s defensive line coach in 2005. From there, he returned as Miami’s DL coach from 2006-2009 and the same position with Louisville from 2010-2013.

His NFL coaching career began with the Bears as a defensive line assistant in 2014 and was promoted to OLBs coach from 2015 to 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their defensive line coach in 2017 before promoting him to defensive coordinator in 2022.

He was hired by the Eagles as their assistant defensive line coach back in January of 2024.

We will have more on Hurtt and the Dolphins as it becomes available.