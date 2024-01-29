Dolphins Interviewed LB Coach Anthony Campanile For DC Position

Aaron Wilson reports that the Dolphins interviewed LB coach Anthony Campanile for their defensive coordinator position.

Campanile, 41, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role in 2020 with the Dolphins, where he’s been ever since.

Campanile has been requested to interview with the Giants for their defensive coordinator job so far this offseason.

We will have more on the Dolphins and their defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.