Dolphins Interviewing Falcons QB Coach Charles London For OC

According to Josh Kendall, the Dolphins will interview Falcons QB coach Charles London for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has an offensive background and presumably will call plays. But this is still an important hire.

London, 46, got his start in coaching at Duke in 2004. His first NFL job came with the Bears as an offensive QC coach in 2007. He had a stint with the Titans and in the Eagles’ front office as a scout before returning to college as the RB coach at Penn State.

London returned to the NFL as the RB coach for the Texans in 2014. He left for the same position with the Bears in 2018 and joined the Falcons as their QB coach in 2021.