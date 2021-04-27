Dolphins Moving Robert Hunt To Right Guard, Penei Sewell Possibility At No. 6

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are, in fact, moving Robert Hunt to right guard following the decision to trade Ereck Flowers to Washington on Monday as part of a pick swap.

According to Beasley, Oregon OT Penei Sewell is a possibility worth watching for the Dolphins at No. 6 overall on Thursday.

Many expected the Dolphins to target a pass catcher at No. 6, but it appears as though there’s a reasonable chance that Kyle Pitts and Ja’Marr Chase could both be off the board at No. 4 and No. 5 overall.

Sewell is clearly one of, if not, the top offensive line prospect in this year’s draft class.

As for Hunt, he offers some position versatility, so a move to guard shouldn’t be a big issue for him. Last year, Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 52 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

Sewell, 20, was a two-year starter at Oregon and a unanimous All-American as a sophomore. He also won the Outland Trophy for the best FBS lineman before opting out of the 2020 season.

Lance Zierlein compares Sewell to 49ers LT Trent Williams.

During his two-year career at Oregon, Sewell started 20 of 21 games at left tackle.

We’ll have more regarding the Dolphins as the news is available.