Dolphins Not Expected To Re-Sign TE Mike Gesicki

Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald mentions that the Dolphins are not expected to re-sign TE Mike Gesicki, who played a career-low 45 percent of the snaps in 2022.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 32 receptions for 362 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.

