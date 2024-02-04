Dolphins Officially Name Anthony Weaver As Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins officially announced the hire of Ravens DL coach/assistant HC Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator.

This has been expected for a little while now, as Weaver interviewed for the job in Miami and was considered the frontrunner.

However, at this time of year it’s worth noting when things become official and coaches sign on the dotted line, as things can change quickly. Ask the Raiders.

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.