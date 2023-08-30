Dolphins Officially Sign Eight Players To PS

The Miami Dolphins announced they have officially signed eight players to their practice squad.
The following is the full list of players signing to the practice squad on Wednesday:
- CB Ethan Bonner
- DE Randy Charlton
- TE Tanner Conner
- LB Cameron Goode
- DT Da’Shawn Hand
- LB Alexander (A.J.) Johnson
- WR Braylon Sanders
- OL Alama Uluave
Hand, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.
He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract earlier this month.
In 2022, Hand appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded no statistics.
