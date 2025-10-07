Dolphins Owner Losing Patience With HC Mike McDaniel?

According to Tony Pauline, league sources believe Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is losing patience with HC Mike McDaniel and that the end of McDaniel’s tenure may be in sight.

Pauline reported after Miami’s Week 1 blowout loss that McDaniel could be fired midseason if he didn’t turn things around over the next six or seven games. Now a few weeks later, he’s saying those same sources are predicting McDaniel will get the axe if results don’t improve over the next two to three games.

There have been other reports that Ross plans to be patient with McDaniel and does not want to fire him, but Miami surrendered a 17-0 lead in a loss to the Panthers this past week that dropped the Dolphins to 1-4 on the season. The team’s next three games are against the Chargers, Browns and Falcons.

Pauline’s sources were less certain that Dolphins GM Chris Grier would be let go midseason but he’s also very much on thin ice given the results so far this year.

Pauline goes on to say that his league sources expect the Dolphins to pivot to a disciplinarian type if or when McDaniel is fired, and former NFL HC Rex Ryan has come up as an option.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his four seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has led the team to a record of 29-27 with two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

We’ll have more on McDaniel as the news is available.