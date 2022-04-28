Dolphins Pick Up DT Christian Wilkins’ Fifth-Year Option

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have exercised DT Christian Wilkins‘ fifth-year option.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise after Wilkins turned in a career season in 2021.

The option is projected to be worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Wilkins, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, 15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 89 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four passes defended.